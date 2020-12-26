UGC announces over 100 open online courses for UG, PG students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced over 100 open online courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. According to commission, the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) will be offering 78 UG, 46 PG non-engineering MOOC’s in January semester on SWAYAM platform– swayam.gov.in. The course wise class, and exam dates are available at the website.

The students from any universities or colleges will be allowed to to avail the credit transfer benefits from the course. The courses are beneficial for academic fraternity and, working professionals.

Last year, six courses from SWAYAM were listed under Class Central’s 30 best online courses of 2019. The courses are academic writing, digital marketing, animations, mathematical economics, python for data science, early childhood care and education (ECCE).