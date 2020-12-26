scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

UGC announces over 100 open online courses for UG, PG students

The course wise class, exam dates are available at the SWAYAM platform

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | December 26, 2020 2:43:29 pm
Swayam 1200Apply at swayam.gov.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced over 100 open online courses for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. According to commission, the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) will be offering 78 UG, 46 PG non-engineering MOOC’s in January semester on SWAYAM platformswayam.gov.in. The course wise class, and exam dates are available at the website.

Check the list of 78 undergraduate open online courses

Check the list of 46 postgraduate open online courses 

The students from any universities or colleges will be allowed to to avail the credit transfer benefits from the course. The courses are beneficial for academic fraternity and, working professionals.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree Online courses by Harvard University online courses with IIM certification | Women directors’ to forensic audit: List of short online courses by ICSI

Last year, six courses from SWAYAM were listed under Class Central’s 30 best online courses of 2019. The courses are academic writing, digital marketing, animations, mathematical economics, python for data science, early childhood care and education (ECCE).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement