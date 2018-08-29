UGC amends MPhil/ PhD admission criteria, relaxation for reserved categories

“A relaxation of 5% of marks (from 50% to 45%) shall be allowed for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy layers)/ (Differently-abled category in the entrance examination conducted by the Universities,” the notification mentioned. “A relaxation of 5% of marks (from 50% to 45%) shall be allowed for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy layers)/ (Differently-abled category in the entrance examination conducted by the Universities,” the notification mentioned.

University Grants Commission (UGC) in its recent notification has amended the regulations for the award of M Phil and PhD degrees. A relaxation of five per cent marks has been made for the reserve category candidates in the entrance examination. “A relaxation of 5 per cent marks (from 50% to 45%) shall be allowed for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy layers)/ differently-abled category in the entrance examination conducted by the Universities,” mentioned in the amendment notified in its first regulation 2018. In May, the Indian Express has reported of a possible amendment of UGC’s 2016 regulations to give 70 per cent weightage to performance in the written entrance test and 30 per cent to the oral interview for the final selection of a candidate.

The colleges or university have given special preference to conduct its own admission process. “If in spite of the above relaxation, the seats allotted for SC/ST/OBC, the concerned universities shall launch special admission drive. The concerned university will devise its own admission process along with eligibility conditions to ensure that most of the seats under these categories are filled,” read the notification.

In 2016, the UGC had introduced a new regulation to streamline the process for admission to Ph D and M Phil programmes across all educational institutions. These rules barred universities from offering Ph D programmes in distance education mode.

The UGC notification also made entrance exams mandatory for admission and stipulated that aspirants would have to score at least 50 per cent in the written test to qualify for the interview, on the basis of which the final selection would be done. In other words, the rules gave 100 per cent weightage to viva voce for admission. The entrance test was only qualifying in nature.

