UGC, AICTE warn against online PhD programmes offered by ed-tech companies with foreign varsities

University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) have issued an advisory against online PhD programmes offered by ed-tech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions. As per the notice, these programmes are not recognised as per UGC and AICTE guidelines.

The UGC and the AICTE had warned their recognised varsities and institutions against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-tech companies, saying no “franchise” agreement is permissible according to norms earlier this year.

“In order to maintain the standards for awarding Ph.D degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016. It is mandatory for all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding PhD degrees,” according to a joint order issued by the UGC and the AICTE.

Students and public at large are hereby advised not to be misled by the advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions, it said. “Such online Ph.D programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of Ph.D programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission,” the order further read.