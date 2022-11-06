scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

UGC, AICTE asks affiliated institutions to celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15

UGC and AICTE have asked affiliated institutions to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' by holding debate competitions and spreading his legacy.

UGC, AICTE, University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, Birsa Munda, Birsa Munda birth anniversary, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, November 15,Birsa Munda was a tribal leader and freedom fighter born in Jharkhand in the Munda tribe. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ File)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Saturday asked institutions affiliated to them to celebrate November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’. November 15 is the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and the Government of India has declared it as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’.

The UGC in the notice said that they want education institutions to carry out activities like debate competitions among students on the theme ‘Contribution of Janjati Heroes in Freedom Struggle’. Students shall be felicitated for their work.

Spread the legacy of tribal leaders like Birsa Munda and other personalities and unsung tribal heroes.

“All the universities and their affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to encourage their faculty, staff, and students to carry out activities and celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15 with zeal and enthusiasm. Events / programmes organised on this day may also be promoted through social media platforms for wider outreach,” read the notification.

Birsa Munda was a tribal leader and freedom fighter from Ulihatu in Jharkhand. He belonged to the Munda tribe. He was born on November 15, 1875 and died on June 9, 1900 in the Ranchi Central Jail.

