UGC adds this Rajasthan institute to its list of fake universities

3 min readNew DelhiMar 28, 2026 01:09 PM IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Alwar, Rajasthan, to its list of fake universities. The Institute is not recognised by the UGC under Section 2(f) and Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. The Institute is not entitled to award degrees. In its notice, UGC has said that any degrees issued by the Institute so far are not valid for higher education or government employment purposes.
The Commission, in a strongly worded message, has asked parents, students and the public at large not to take admission in the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar (Rajasthan), which is a ‘self-styled institution’.
The UGC, the higher education regulatory body, under the Union Ministry of Education, has been warning students and parents against fake universities saying degrees from these fake institutes are invalid for jobs, government services, or higher education.
In an earlier notification released in February 2026, the Commission had included this university in Rajasthan as fake.
State-wise list of all the fake universities notified by UGC:
Delhi
|University Name
|All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
|Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.
|United Nations University, Delhi
|Vocational University, Delhi
|ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008
|Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
|Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
|Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
|World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura, New Delhi-110034
|Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, Ist Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur
Haryana
|University’s Name
|Magic & Art University, Faridabad
Rajasthan
|University’s Name
|Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi
Uttar Pradesh
|University Name
|Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105
|Mahamaya Technical University, PO – Maharishi Nagar, Sector 110, Noida – 201304
Jharkhand
|University’s Name
|Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
Andhra Pradesh
|University Name
|Christ New Testament Deemed University,
|Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016
Arunachal Pradesh
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
West Bengal
|University Name
|Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata.
|Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road
Maharashtra
|University Name
|Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra
Puducherry
|University Name
|Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009
Apart from issuing public notices for general awareness through social media and UGC website for cautioning the general public, students, parents, and other stakeholders, the government also lodges FIRs against several self-styled institutions and universities, issues show causes or warning notices to the unauthorised institutes awarding invalid degrees.