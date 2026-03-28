UGC adds this Rajasthan institute to its list of fake universities

The Commission, in a strongly worded message, has asked parents, students and the public at large not to take admission in the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar (Rajasthan), which is a ‘self-styled institution’. 

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 28, 2026 01:09 PM IST
UGC announces this Rajasthan institute as fakeUGC announces this Rajasthan institute as fake (File photo)
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The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Alwar, Rajasthan, to its list of fake universities. The Institute is not recognised by the UGC under Section 2(f) and Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. The Institute is not entitled to award degrees. In its notice, UGC has said that any degrees issued by the Institute so far are not valid for higher education or government employment purposes.

The Commission, in a strongly worded message, has asked parents, students and the public at large not to take admission in the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar (Rajasthan), which is a ‘self-styled institution’. 

The UGC, the higher education regulatory body, under the Union Ministry of Education, has been warning students and parents against fake universities saying degrees from these fake institutes are invalid for jobs, government services, or higher education.

In an earlier notification released in February 2026, the Commission had included this university in Rajasthan as fake.

State-wise list of all the fake universities notified by UGC:

Delhi

University Name
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.
United Nations University, Delhi
Vocational University, Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura, New Delhi-110034
Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, Ist Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur

Haryana

University’s Name
Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Rajasthan

University’s Name
Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

Uttar Pradesh

University Name
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105
Mahamaya Technical University, PO – Maharishi Nagar, Sector 110, Noida – 201304

Jharkhand 

University’s Name
Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Andhra Pradesh

University Name
Christ New Testament Deemed University,
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016

Arunachal Pradesh

University Name
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

West Bengal

University Name
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata.
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road

Maharashtra

University Name
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Puducherry

University Name
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

Apart from issuing public notices for general awareness through social media and UGC website for cautioning the general public, students, parents, and other stakeholders, the government also lodges FIRs against several self-styled institutions and universities, issues show causes or warning notices to the unauthorised institutes awarding invalid degrees.

 

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