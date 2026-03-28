UGC adds this Rajasthan institute to its list of fake universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Alwar, Rajasthan, to its list of fake universities. The Institute is not recognised by the UGC under Section 2(f) and Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. The Institute is not entitled to award degrees. In its notice, UGC has said that any degrees issued by the Institute so far are not valid for higher education or government employment purposes.

The Commission, in a strongly worded message, has asked parents, students and the public at large not to take admission in the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar (Rajasthan), which is a ‘self-styled institution’.