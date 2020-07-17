UGC: 180 varsities have conducted exams

On Thursday, in a bid to bolster its case, UGC said that it had reached out to all universities to map the status of examinations. (File) On Thursday, in a bid to bolster its case, UGC said that it had reached out to all universities to map the status of examinations. (File)

More than 180 universities have already conducted their examinations, and another 234 are planning to do so in the next couple of months, the University Grants Commission said Thursday, as it battles mounting opposition to its guidelines stipulating “compulsary” examinations.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have opposed the move.

On Thursday, in a bid to bolster its case, UGC said that it had reached out to all universities to map the status of examinations. Out of the 950-odd universities, about 640 have responded.

Of them, 182 have conducted their exams in either online or offline mode, and another 234 plan to do so by September. Thirty-eight varsities are waiting to conduct exams as per the directions of statutory councils, and 177 remain undecided.

