UG Curriculum Framework will not reduce workload of teachers: DU Vice Chancellor 

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has denied the claims that implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework will reduce the workload of teachers, and said that the issue is being “politicised”.

Formulated under the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, UGCF will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. Teachers, especially from the English department, in particular had claimed that there would be a massive reduction of almost 30 to 40 percent in the existing workload.

“The government has brought some reform and we should welcome it. There will be no displacement of teachers,” he told PTI in an interview earlier this week.

“It is easy to politicise issues. When the three-year course will be done in four years, how will the workload be reduced?” he asked.

Singh said that the workload will be calculated on the basis of the four-year programme and not a year.

The VC further said, “The Executive Council has also passed a resolution that no teacher will be displaced. Any administrative decision will be taken on the basis of the four year undergraduate course”.

Over 400 English teachers of the Delhi University (DU) had recently urged the vice chancellor to restore the workload of their department which they fear will be “massively reduced” due to the implementation of undergraduate curriculum framework from the 2022-23 academic session and will lead to loss of livelihoods.

In the letter, the teachers had said the UGCF structure mentions that the Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) are offered only in the languages included in the VIII Schedule and that does not include English, which would lead to reduction in workload.

“The English language teachers will remain with us. We will be have skill courses and English will form a major part of it. These courses will include creative writing, conversation, English communication skills. Apart from that there will also be value added courses of English that will be taught by the teachers of the department,” he said.

“Who will think of reducing the burden?” the VC asked.

Singh also addressed the criticism around the Multiple Entry and Exit Scheme (MEES), wherein a section of teachers have alleged that the new system will increase the number of dropouts, more so among women.

“If you will teach properly, why will a student leave. This is politicisation of the issue,” he said.

“On the contrary, it will encourage women empowerment. It has been seen that due to certain circumstances, women are forced to quit their graduation in the first or second year. Now they will have an opportunity to leave with a certificate, work and even resume education at DU or some other university in the country whenever they want,” the VC said.