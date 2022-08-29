scorecardresearch
UG admissions through CUET: Jamia Millia to close online registration today

Central university Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi is conducting undergraduate admissions to 10 courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

On August 27 (Saturday), Jamia Millia opened a registration portal on its examinations' website for a very narrow window that closes today.

Central university Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi will on Monday close its online registration portal for candidates who want to study undergraduate courses in which the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

On August 27 (Saturday), Jamia Millia opened a registration portal on its examinations’ website for a very narrow window that closes today. This portal is for registration of admission to Jamia for courses in which the university will conduct admissions through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) as well as the CUET.

Jamia is conducting undergraduate admissions to 10 courses through the CUET. These are BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA(Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy) and BSc (Hons) Physics. For the rest of its 59 undergraduate courses, Jamia will be conducting admissions as per the older process of holding its own entrance examination.

