UG admissions: National Testing Agency announces CUET dates

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to undergraduate courses to various colleges across the country will be held between July 15 and August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced.

The exam dates are: July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8 and August 10. The entrance will be entirely computer-based where candidates will have to solve multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The NTA said that the CUET-UG will be held at different centres located in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.

“As of now 9,50,804 candidates have registered for admissions to 86 universities out of which there are 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. Candidates can take the test in any of the 13 mediums being offered, select any combination out of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects,” the NTA stated.

On an average, a candidate has applied to more than five universities and there are over 54,000 unique combinations of subjects chosen by them, the NTA said on Wednesday.