UG admissions: Wait for CBSE Class 12 results, UGC tells universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities to fix the last date of undergraduate admissions after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results.

On June 28, the CBSE approached the UGC over universities starting admissions to undergraduate programmes without waiting for the announcement of its Class 12 results.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in UG courses for the season 2022-23. In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the undergraduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to CBSE result declaration,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has written to the vice-chancellors of all universities.

The communication, also marked to principals of colleges and directors of other higher educational institutes, adds, “It is therefore requested that all the higher education institutions may fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of Class XII by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admissions in UG courses.”

The CBSE conducted two sets of board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students for the 2021-22 academic year to “nullify the impact of Covid”, Jain says in the letter. The first-term examination was held between November and December last year and the second term in April. The final results will be based on students’ performances in both exams.

“The evaluation of term-II is going on and process of result preparation will start. The final result will be declared by combining the weightage based on the performance of both the terms,” the UGC letter says.