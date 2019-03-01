UCEED result 2019 declared, Thane-boy tops exam

UCEED result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has declared the result for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019. Of the 12,414 candidates who appeared for the UCEED 2019, 2930 have qualified. Vishwaprasanna Hariharan from Thane has topped the exam with 213.96 score. Top three rank holders are Sanat Prasad from Gurgaon with a score of 208.81 and Aditya Agarwal from Chandigarh with a score of 203.24 at second and third rank respectively.

Candidates can check their result at the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

UCEED result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Announcements’, click on the ‘candidate portal link’

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can also download their scorecards now. UCEED is a test centre based, computer examination. The duration of the same was three hours. UCEED qualified candidates will have to apply separately for B. Des admissions separately.