UCEED final answer key today: Check how to download, result date

UCEED 2020 final answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) exam conducted on January 18. The answer key, as per the official schedule will be available at the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

A preliminary answer key was released on January 21 and candidates were given time to raise objections till January 27. The final answer key will consist of the objections raised and accommodated, if any. The final result will be based in based on the final answer key. The UCEED 2020 result will be out on March 13.

UCEED 2020 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Check the answer key

The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A marks and 75 per cent weightage to scores obtained in Part B. The UCEED 2020 score card will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. Those who make it through UCEED result, will have to appear for counselling rounds. The seat allotment round will begin from July 4, second and third round will be held on July 11 and 15.

