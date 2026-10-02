IIT Bombay opens CEED, UCEED 2027 registrations: Check exam date, eligibility criteria, and more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2027 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 today, October 1. CEED is conducted for admission to postgraduate design programmes, while UCEED is the entrance examination for undergraduate Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programmes.

Candidates can apply through the respective official websites of CEED and UCEED, at . The regular-fee registration window will remain open till October 31, while applications with a late fee can be submitted till November 6, 2026.

CEED, UCEED 2027: Important dates

Event CEED 2027 UCEED 2027 Registration begins October 1, 2026 October 1, 2026 Last date to apply without late fee October 31, 2026 October 31, 2026 Last date to apply with late fee November 6, 2026 November 6, 2026 Admit card release January 5, 2027 January 5, 2027 Examination date January 17, 2027 January 17, 2027 Exam timing 9 am to 12 noon 9 am to 12 noon Draft answer key January 21, 2027 January 21, 2027 Last date to challenge answer key January 23, 2027 January 23, 2027 Final answer key January 30, 2027 January 30, 2027 Result declaration March 5, 2027 March 6, 2027 Scorecard availability March 5, 2027 March 6, 2027

CEED 2027: Eligibility and courses offered

CEED is meant for candidates seeking admission to M.Des. and PhD programmes in design at participating institutes. Candidates must have completed a graduate degree, diploma or postgraduate degree programme of at least three years’ duration after Class 12, or should be appearing for the final examination of such a programme by July 2027. Candidates who have passed or will pass the five-year Government Diploma in Art (GD Art) after Class 10 by July 2027 are also eligible. There is no specified age limit for appearing in CEED 2027.