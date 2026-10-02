IIT Bombay opens CEED, UCEED 2027 registrations: Check exam date, eligibility criteria, and more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2027 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 today, October 1. CEED is conducted for admission to postgraduate design programmes, while UCEED is the entrance examination for undergraduate Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programmes.
Candidates can apply through the respective official websites of CEED and UCEED, at . The regular-fee registration window will remain open till October 31, while applications with a late fee can be submitted till November 6, 2026.
|Event
|CEED 2027
|UCEED 2027
|Registration begins
|October 1, 2026
|October 1, 2026
|Last date to apply without late fee
|October 31, 2026
|October 31, 2026
|Last date to apply with late fee
|November 6, 2026
|November 6, 2026
|Admit card release
|January 5, 2027
|January 5, 2027
|Examination date
|January 17, 2027
|January 17, 2027
|Exam timing
|9 am to 12 noon
|9 am to 12 noon
|Draft answer key
|January 21, 2027
|January 21, 2027
|Last date to challenge answer key
|January 23, 2027
|January 23, 2027
|Final answer key
|January 30, 2027
|January 30, 2027
|Result declaration
|March 5, 2027
|March 6, 2027
|Scorecard availability
|March 5, 2027
|March 6, 2027
CEED is meant for candidates seeking admission to M.Des. and PhD programmes in design at participating institutes. Candidates must have completed a graduate degree, diploma or postgraduate degree programme of at least three years’ duration after Class 12, or should be appearing for the final examination of such a programme by July 2027. Candidates who have passed or will pass the five-year Government Diploma in Art (GD Art) after Class 10 by July 2027 are also eligible. There is no specified age limit for appearing in CEED 2027.
CEED 2027 scores are accepted by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IISc Bengaluru, IIITDM Jabalpur and IIITDM Kancheepuram for their respective design programmes. However, qualifying CEED does not itself guarantee admission. Candidates must separately apply to the institute concerned and meet its admission requirements, which may include additional tests or interviews. The CEED score remains valid for one year from the date of result declaration.
UCEED is conducted for admission to the four-year BDes programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur. For appearing in UCEED 2027, candidates must have appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in 2026 or 2027. Students from Science, Commerce and Arts and Humanities streams can appear. Candidates must also meet the prescribed age requirement and can attempt UCEED a maximum of two times, in consecutive years.
For BDes admission, however, stream requirements vary by institute. Candidates with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at Class 12 level can apply to all seven participating institutes. Candidates from other streams can apply to IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Indore. Candidates must have qualified UCEED 2027 and passed Class 12 in 2026 or 2027. The B.Des admission application is a separate process and will begin on March 15, 2027 through a common application form.