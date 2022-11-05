scorecardresearch
UCEED, CEED 2023 Registration deadline extended

Candidates can now register till November 9 at the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in

ceed 2021, uceed 2023The admit card for the CEED exam will be available from January 13, 2023 onwards. (Representative image)

UCEED, CEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay today extended the online registration deadline for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and UCEED 2023. Candidates can now register till November 9 at the official website – ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in

The admit card for the CEED exam will be available from January 13, 2023 onwards. According to the schedule, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023 from 9 am to 12 pm. The UCEED examination will be held on January 22, 2023 from 9 am to 12 pm.

A candidate can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and those two shall be in consecutive years. The UCEED score is valid for only one year. Students from all streams are eligible for UCEED. The candidates should be less than 24 years of age, there is a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category.

The registration fees for women (all categories) and SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 1800, all other candidates will have to pay Rs 3600. For foreign nationals from SAARC nations it is $350 and non-SAARC nations are $450.

