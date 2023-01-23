UCEED, CEED 2023 question papers released for January 22 exams

scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
UCEED, CEED 2023: The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams were held on Sunday, January 22. Candidates can check the question paper for UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 exam in the official websites of UCEED — uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED — ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams were held on Sunday, January 22.
UCEED, CEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Sunday released the question papers for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023). Candidates can check the question paper for UCEED and CEED 2023 exam in the official websites of UCEED — uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED — ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams were held on Sunday, January 22. The total marks for UCEED 2023 was 240, and for CEED 2023 was 200 marks. The CEED, UCEED 2023 draft answer keys will be issued on January 24. While releasing the CEED, UCEED 2023 question papers, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has also made the marking schemes available.

The UCEED 2023 question paper contained two parts – Part A and Part B. The duration of Part A was two hours and 30 minutes. Part B began after Part A ended.  There were a total of 68 questions carrying a total of 240 marks. Part B contained one drawing question of 60 marks.

For CEED 2023, the total duration of the examination was 3 hours. The question paper contained two parts — Part A and Part B. The duration of Part A was one hour and Part B was two hours. Part B started only after Part A got over. Part A questions could not be attempted once Part B started. Both parts will be 100 marks each. 

For more details regarding the question paper check the official websites of UCEED — uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED — ceed.iitb.ac.in.

