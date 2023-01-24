UCEED, CEED 2023: Provisional answer keys released; check steps to download, raise objections

UCEED, CEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay today released the draft answer key for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023), Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) examinations. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the provisional answer key from the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in

To download the draft answer key, candidates can visit the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in — and then click on the ‘CEED 2023 draft answer key’ or ‘UCEED 2023 draft answer key’ link given on the home page. The answer key will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

UCEED, CEED 2023: Steps to raise objections against answer key

Step 1: Login into the website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in — using credentials like user id and password.

Step 2: Click on the step 3 displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Choose the correct question number from the drop-down menu and give your comments on that question; only 200 characters are allowed.

Step 4: Provide the necessary documents and file, if required.

Step 5: Click on the submit tab.

Candidates are allowed to give comments and raise objections on multiple questions through the same portal. The draft answer keys are for the question papers uploaded by the institute earlier.

The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams were held on Sunday, January 22. The total marks for UCEED 2023 was 240, and for CEED 2023 was 200 marks. While releasing the CEED, UCEED 2023 question papers, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has also made the marking schemes available.