UCEED, CEED 2023: Final answer keys releasing today, steps to download

UCEED, CEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will today (January 30) release the final answer key for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023), Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) examinations. Awaiting candidates can download the answer key from the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in

According to official notice, the final results for UCEED 2023 will be declared on March 9 while that of CEED 2023 will be declared on March 7.

UCEED, CEED 2023: Steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website — ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link given on the home page

Step 3: Answer key will be displayed on the screen in pdf format

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the answer key for future reference

The draft answer keys for UCEED 2023 AND CEED 2023 examinations were released on January 24 and final answer key is prepared by taking in consideration the objections raised by the candidates against the draft answer keys. According to the official schedule, cut-off marks (Part-A) for both the exams will be announced on February 9.

The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams were held on Sunday, January 22. The total marks for UCEED 2023 was 240, and for CEED 2023 was 200 marks. While releasing the CEED, UCEED 2023 question papers, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has also made the marking schemes available.