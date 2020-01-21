UCEED, CEED 2020 answer key released: How to check

UCEED, CEED 2020 answer key is available at the website- uceed.iitb.ac.in UCEED, CEED 2020 answer key is available at the website- uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED, CEED 2020 answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay released the answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCCED), Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2020. The candidates can check the answer key through the website- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The entrance examination was conducted on January 18, 2020. The three-hour exam was held from 10 am to 1 pm.

UCEED 2020 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘answer key link’

Step 3: A pdf file of question based answer keys will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A marks and 75 per cent weightage to scores obtained in Part B.

The results will be declared on March 4, 2020. The CEED 2020 score card can be downloaded from March 4, 2020 from this website. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. The CEED 2020 score card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status.

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to B Design programme at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur.

