UCEED, CEED 2022 answer keys released: Here’s how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final answer key, along with the question paper, for UCEED and CEED 2022 on January 31, 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can gain access to it by visiting the official websites — uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively.

UCEED and CEED 20221 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website for UCEED and CEED — uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ and ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/

Step 2: In the ‘announcements’ tab, click on the one which reads ‘final answer key for part-A’

Step 3: When you click on the question paper or the answer key, the respective choice will open in a new window or tab.

Step 4: Download it for future reference.

Candidates can also check their individual responses for Part-A by logging in to the candidate portal. All responses will be evaluated against this final answer key. To download the individual response sheets, candidates will have to log in to the website using their credentials.

It is recommended that everyone saves their response sheets by downloading them to their systems as this download page will be made inactive by the authorities on March 7, 2022.

Results for UCEED and CEED 2022 are expected to be released in online mode on March 8 and March 10 respectively. Candidates will be able to check their results by logging in through the ‘candidate portal’ section on the official websites. A scorecard will also be provided for the qualified candidates, which will be valid for one year from the date of the declaration of the result.