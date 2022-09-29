UCEED 2023: Registration window to open from September 30

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin online registration Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED), 2023. Interested candidates can apply at the official website– uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The last date for online registration with regular fees is October 21. Candidates can register with late fees from October 22 to 29. The admit cards will be available for download from January 13 onwards. The last date for making corrections in the admit card is January 17, 2023 till 5 pm.

The UCEED examination will be held on January 22, 2023 from 9 am to 12 pm.

The draft answer key will be released on January 24, 2023. Candidates can challenge (if any) the draft answer key till January 26, 2023 till 5 pm.

The final answer key will be released on January 30, 2023. The cut-off marks will be announced on February 9, 2023 and the result will be declared on March 9, 2023. The scorecards will be available for download from March 11 till June 13.

The online applications for Bachelor in Design programme will be submitted from March 14 to 31, 2023. The first round of seat allotment will be held on April 10, 2023. The second and third rounds will be held on May 10 and June 10, 2023 respectively.

The registration fees for women (all categories) and SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 1800, all other candidates will have to pay Rs 3600. For foreign nationals from SAARC nations it is $350 and non-SAARC nations are $450.

The candidates should be less than 24 years of age, there is a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category.

A candidate can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and those two shall be in consecutive years. The UCEED score is valid for only one year. Students from all streams are eligible for UCEED.