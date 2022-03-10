UCEED 2022 result declared by IIT Bombay: Here’s how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the result for UCEED 2022 through the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam had taken place on January 23, 2022 and the first counselling round is scheduled to begin on April 10, 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the exam this year can login through the official website of UCEED 2022 — uceed.iitb.ac.in — to access their results. Score cards will be available for download from March 14, 2022 onwards for all the candidates who appeared for UCEED 2022.

UCEED 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, check the first ‘announcement’ that reads ‘UCEED 2022 results released’.

Step 3: Go through all the necessary details given, and click on the link that reads ‘click here to see the results of UCEED 2022’.

Step 4: A new window will pop up. Login by entering your registered email id and password.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed. Save it for future reference.

This year, IIT Bombay will not send the UCEED 2022 scorecard to the students individually.

It should be noted that the portal will display Part-A marks for all candidates who appeared for UCEED 2022 and part-B score, rank(s) and total marks obtained will not be displayed for the candidates who have not qualified in UCEED 2022, as specified in the UCEED 2022 information brochure.