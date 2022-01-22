UCEED 2022 tomorrow: Check last minute preparation tips, exam day guidelines

IIT-Bombay will conduct the UCEED 2022 entrance exam on January 23, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. The exam will be conducted in both online mode (computer-based) as well as offline mode (pen paper-based). Part A of UCEED 2022 will be held online while Part B will be held offline. IIT Bombay has already released the admit cards along with the important instructions. Candidates can download the same from the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

After the exam, UCEED 2022 answer key and result will be released. However, those who wish to excel, may follow these preparation tips and exam guidelines given below.

UCEED 2022 last minute preparation tips

– The exam officials have released the previous year’s drawing questions through the previous year’s UCEED question paper. Candidates can practice these questions to understand the level of difficulty and increase their speed and accuracy.

– Prepare some last-minute notes for each of the important topics. This will help the candidate in memorizing the concept better.

– Take 1-2 mock tests from different sources on the internet to evaluate performance and analyze the strengths and weaknesses.

– Brush up the logical and creative thinking skills as most of the MCQs in the exam are often based on observation and are sense-based.

– Practice last-minute sketching strokes and free-hand drawing. The drawing section covers part B of the exam, hence candidates must dedicate enough time to practice sketching.

– Learn general knowledge and environment studies topics to secure good marks. This is a relatively easy section where students can score full marks. Have a last look at the current affairs.

– Solve crossword puzzles from the newspaper to improve their reasoning skills.

UCEED 2022 Exam guidelines

Candidates must follow these COVID-19 guidelines while attempting the UCEED 2022 examination. Students not following the mentioned guidelines can be disqualified from the exam.

– Candidates must bring their UCEED 2022 admit card along with an original government-issued ID proof.

– Candidates must read all instructions pertaining to the exam carefully, including all details about the exam center, such as an address, reporting time, etc, which are listed on the UCEED 2022 admit card.

– Candidates must reach the examination center at least an hour early before the start of the examination to maintain smooth conduct.

– Candidates must bring their pencils to the examination hall in a transparent pouch. Colors, sketch pens, gel or ball pens, etc are not allowed in the test center. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring an A4 size whiteboard to the exam

– Candidates must fill and sign the COVID-19 declaration form present on the admit card positively.

– Follow appropriate COVID-19 behavior such as carrying your own mask and a transparent bottle of hand sanitizer.

– The candidate’s temperature will be taken through thermal detectors before the start of the exam.

– Candidates should not carry any electronic gadgets with them to the exam hall.