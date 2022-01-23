UCEED 2022: Final answer key to be out on January 31, result to be released in March

UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay will release the UCEED 2022 answer key on January 25, 2022. It will be released online, at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The final answer key will be published on January 31, 2022. The result of the same will be published on March 10, 2022. The final answer key and the result can also be accessed from the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in. However, the unofficial answer key has already been released by various coaching centers and exam experts.

The UCEED 2022 result is based on the final answer key of the exam. The key will be released as a PDF file on the official website after which the candidates can raise objections against the same. The candidates can challenge the draft answer key till 5 pm on January 27, 2022. The concerned authorities will consider the objections and thereafter prepare the final answer key. The final result will be published after the completion of this process. The objections can be raised by logging in using the required credentials; no email or phone calls will be entertained regarding the answer key.

Candidates must be careful while analysing the draft answer key and they should submit the comments only if there are genuine concerns regarding the same. Kindly note that only the answer key for section A will be released for cross-checking by the candidates.

The UCEED 2022 question paper will also be released along with the answer key to help students calculate an estimated score. Usually, the individual answer sheet is also available for download from the candidate portal, so as to check one’s answers against the official answer key.

IIT Bombay will declare the cut-off for UCEED 2022 part A on February 10, 2022. After that, UCEED 2022 result will be declared. The candidates can download their scorecards from March 14 to June 14, 2022.

The application process for admission to the B.Des programme from various IITs will start from March 14, 2022. The candidates can apply for the same using their UCEED 2022 score. Candidates should choose options after considering the previous years’ admission scores in various IITs. The allotment of the seats is scheduled to be held as follows:

First allotment: April 10, 2022

Second allotment: May 10, 2022

Third allotment: June 10, 2022

UCEED is one of the most prestigious and sought-after fashion and design entrance exams enabling admissions into IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Recently, some other colleges have also started considering UCEED marks for admission to B.Des programmes.