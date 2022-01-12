UCEED 2022 admit card released: Know how to download

IIT Bombay has released the UCEED 2022 admit card on January 12, 2022. The UCEED admit card has been released on the official website i.e. uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022.

For the UCEED 2022 admit card rectification, IIT Bombay provides the admit card correction window. The last date for making the corrections in the UCEED 2022 admit card is January 14, 2022. If the candidates find any error or mistake in the UCEED admit card, then the candidates will need to contact the UCEED Office at IIT Bombay immediately by sending it to uceed@iitb.ac.in.

How to Download UCEED 2022 admit card

In order to download the admit card, UCEED 2022 aspirants may follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link “UCEED 2022 admit card”

Step 3: On the new page, enter login credentials i.e. email id and password.

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

The candidates will need to take out a printout of the UCEED 2022 admit card. The details which are mentioned in the UCEED 2022 hall ticket are the candidate’s name, UCEED 2022 roll number, UCEED registration id, category, date of birth, candidate’s photograph, candidate’s signature, test center details, schedule of the examination, important instructions for the candidates, COVID-19 instructions.

The candidates have to carry a printed copy of the UCEED 2022 admit card on the day of the exam otherwise they will not be allowed to give the examination. With the admit card, the candidates will need to carry an identification card like school or your college identity card, a certificate from the college/school, admit card of the board exam with the candidate’s photo in it, Aadhar card, PAN Card, passport, voter ID, etc.

The candidates are not allowed to carry any sheets as the rough sheet will be provided to you. The candidates can bring their own sketch pens, pencils, watercolors, writing boards of A4 size, etc as any borrowing or exchange is strictly prohibited. The candidates should also bring a signed copy of the Self-declaration Covid-19 form.