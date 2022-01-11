UCEED 2022 admit card release date announced, check steps to download

UCEED 2022 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has announced the release date of the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022. Candidates can download the admit cards on January 12, 2022 from the official UCEED website- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022 by IIT Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. Candidates should check for any discrepancy in particulars on the admit card and can get those rectified by January 14, 2022.

UCEED 2022 admit cards: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official UCEED website -uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘ Download UCEED 2022 admit card’

Step 3: Enter credentials and log in

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download it and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

The UCEED postponed the release of the admit cards that were earlier supposed to be released on January 8, 2022. Considering the Covid-19 situation, it is mandatory for the candidates to follow social distancing norms, wear a mask and carry a hand sanitizer inside the examination hall. The result of CEED and UCEED will be declared by March 8 and 10, 2022, respectively.