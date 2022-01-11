scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Must Read

UCEED 2022 admit card release date announced, check steps to download

IIT Bombay to release UCEED 2022 admit cards on January 12, candidates can access it from uceed.iitb.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 4:19:00 pm
UCEED 1200 The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) admit cards will now be released on January 12 on the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in. File.

UCEED 2022 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has announced the release date of the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022. Candidates can download the admit cards on January 12, 2022 from the official UCEED website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. 

The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022 by IIT Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. Candidates should check for any discrepancy in particulars on the admit card and can get those rectified by January 14, 2022.

Read |UCEED 2022 admit card delayed, check out toppers’ suggestions to score well

UCEED 2022 admit cards: How to check 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit the official UCEED website -uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘ Download UCEED 2022 admit card’

Step 3: Enter credentials and log in

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download it and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

The UCEED postponed the release of the admit cards that were earlier supposed to be released on January 8, 2022. Considering the Covid-19 situation, it is mandatory for the candidates to follow social distancing norms, wear a mask and carry a hand sanitizer inside the examination hall. The result of CEED and UCEED will be declared by March 8 and 10, 2022, respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement