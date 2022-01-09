UCEED 2022 admit card delayed, exam to be held on January 23: Check out toppers’ suggestions to score well

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has deferred the release of the UCEED 2022 admit card. Now, it will be released on January 12, 2022. Earlier, the admit card was supposed to be released on January 8, 2022. The admit card will be released online at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to download it by entering the registration ID and password. The UCEED entrance exam will take place on January 23, 2022. The undergraduate common entrance examination for design (UCEED) is a three-hour centre-based exam that will take place from 9 am to 12 pm.

UCEED 2022 aspirants can only download admit cards until exam day. They can also get the discrepancies rectified until January 14, 2022. When admit card is released, candidates can download their admit card by following this process – Go to uceed.iitb.ac.in then look for the admit card download link. Click on it and enter the registration number and password. Lastly, print the UCEED admit card 2022 after downloading it.

Even if the admit card release has been delayed, candidates are left with very little time. In this duration, candidates can make the most of it by knowing these 5 topper preparation mantras.

1. First and foremost, the candidates should familiarize themselves with the UCEED 2022 syllabus and the study material and exam format. Then establish study goals and plan priorities based on them. Candidates must be familiar with Indian art, culture, and architecture. They should have a thorough knowledge of the general awareness section.

2. UCEED has been designed to test creativity and imagination. Candidates should keep a check on their surroundings as this helps in being imaginative as well as a skilled thinker. To develop imagination skills, practice diagrams for an hour each day. Examine past year’s exam questions. Practice MCQs from the NID Question Paper. Educate on common topics such as current events, government activities, UNESCO, and so on. Students can learn more about this by looking through Manorama books, Lucent GK, competition success reviews.

3. Practice with UCEED previous year question papers. It will offer the candidates an idea of the paper’s balance, what to attempt, and what to leave out. And, in many cases, questions, particularly those relating to design aptitude, are repeated. So, past year exam papers are the reason for toppers’ success. Also, make a strategy for the UCEED syllabus.

The syllabus includes a variety of topics from many genres to assess applicants’ aptitude. Furthermore, because the themes are not limited to the prescribed syllabus, candidates should consider a broader scope and attempt to cover as much of the syllabus as possible for Part A of the question paper.

4. Topics for UCEED 2022 consist of analytical and logical sensitivity. Visualization and spatial awareness are two skills that are important to have. Awareness of the Environment and Society, Problem-solving and Design Thinking, Creativity and Language along with Design Sensitivity and Observation are topics which students should concentrate on. The emphasis should also be on language and comprehension because this is a scoring section; candidates should brush up on their language and comprehension skills. They should attempt to answer practice questions from the greatest English books. They should make reading a habit, whether it be in the form of a magazine, novel, or newspaper.

5. In the UCEED logical aptitude test, many of the multiple-choice questions are based on observation and sensibility. As a result, candidates must sharpen their logical and creative thinking abilities. There is no set curriculum for this. However, the more they practice, the better their ability to answer these questions will get. A question based on drawing and sketching skills appears in Part B of the UCEED 2022 question paper. Because it is such a high-scoring question, this is the make-or-break question. Candidates can practice with the help of design courses/videos accessible on YouTube or other resources because they need to put their best foot forward in this question. Candidates must increase their speed in order to cover as many questions as possible. Part A of the exam is fairly long, therefore students must put in a lot of effort to finish the paper on time.