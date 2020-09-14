UCEED 2021: Admissions open to design courses at IITs, here’s how to apply

UCEED applications begin at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Representational image/ file

UCEED 2021: The registration process has open for admission to Bachelors in Design (BDes) courses across IITs including IIT-Bombay, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Hyderabad and IIIITDM Jabalpur. To gain admission, candidates will have to appear for the undergraduate common entrance exam for design (UCEED). The exam will be held on January 17, 2021. Interested can apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in by October 10. Fee can be paid till October 17.

Students who have passed class 12 or equivalent exam in 2020 or will be appearing for the board exams in 2021 can apply for UCEED 2021. Students can apply irrespective of the stream. UCEED 2021 will be conducted by IIT-Bombay. UCEED 2021 score is valid only for admission to the programmes in the academic year 2021-22 only.

UCEED is divided into two parts — part-A is a computer-based test and part-B contains question-related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time. The total time for the exam including both parts is three hours and it will be held as per the following schedule. For part-A, students will be given two hours 30 minutes to solve MCQ, MSQ, and NAT type questions combined for 240 marks. Part-B will be of 60 marks and students will be given 30 minutes to solve this section.

Indian nationals will have to pay a fee of Rs 3500, however, for females and SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 1750. For foreign nationals, the fee is $450 and for SAARC-based foreign candidates, the fee is $350. The fee can be paid until October 10. Further, candidates can pay the fee till October 17, however, an additional fee will be applicable.

