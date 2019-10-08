UCEED 2020 applications to release tomorrow for admission to B.Des, M.Des courses in IITs

UCEED 2020: The Indian Institute Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the application form for the Undergraduate Common Entrance for Design (UCEED) for admission to Bachelor’s of Design (B.Des) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to Masters in Design (M.Des) tomorrow – October 9. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Advertising

The registrations for both will be concluded on November 9, 2019 and the exam will be conducted on January 18 (Saturday). Candidates can apply till November 16, however, an additional late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in IITs for the said courses.

UCEED 2020: Eligibility

For the UCEED, students with class 12 or equivalent and for CEED, students with a degree or diploma of minimum three years can apply.

UCEED 2020: Exam pattern

The IIT-Bombay will conduct the exam. The UCEED 2020 score will be valid only for admission to the academic year 2020-2021.

Advertising

The UCEED consists of two parts, part A will be computer-based and part B contains questions related to sketching that needs to be attempted in paper-pen mode. Candidates will have to appear for both the exams. The total time for the examination (that includes both Part A and Part B) is three hours duration.

UCEED 2020 will be held across 24 cities. A candidate can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and that too in consecutive years.

UCEED 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 3000. For reserved category candidates and females, candidates the fee is Rs 1500. For foreign nationals from SAARC countries, $200 and for non-SAARC countries a fee of $325 will be applicable. An additional fee of Rs 500 will be added to regular payment if candidates apply between November 10-November 16.