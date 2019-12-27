UCEED 2020 admit card released: Check steps to download, exam pattern

UCEED 2020 will be conducted on January 18 UCEED 2020 will be conducted on January 18

UCEED 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay released the admit card for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCCED) 2020. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted for admission to B Design programme at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur.

The entrance examination will be conducted on January 18, 2020. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. The admit card should have the name of the candidate, registration ID, roll number for UCEED 2019, photograph, signature, examination schedule, examination centre details and instructions to candidates.

UCEED 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘admit card download’

Step 3: A new window will open, click on ‘login’

Step 4: Log-in using id and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam will be conducted on January 18, 2020. The three-hour exam will begin from 10 am and will end by 1 pm. The competitive entrance exam will be conducted in 24 cities across India.

Candidates on clearing the UCEED exam will have to apply separately for the B.Des programme and admissions will be based on merit list created thereafter.

