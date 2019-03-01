UCEED 2019 topper: Already a student at IIT, Vishwapurasanna attempted exam for ‘experience’

UCEED 2019: Vishwaprasanna Hariharan from Mumbai who topped the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2019 — an entrance exam for B.Design programme at IITs this year — is already studying the same course at IIT-Guwahati. He got 17th rank in the exam last year and this year has achieved all India rank (AIR) 1 with 213.96 score.

While with a higher score he is eligible to shift to IIT-Bombay, Hariharan is going to stay at the institute he is already at and said that he appeared for the exam only for the ‘experience of it’. “The UCEED is an aptitude test, the type of questions they ask in the exam is based on logic and creativity. I liked solving the questions even during my first attempt. Thus, I appeared for the exam this year as well to have that experience again,” the 17-year-old told the indianexpress.com.

Even during his first attempt, Hariharan did not prepare separately for the exam and just practised last three years’ question papers. Inclined towards drawing and painting since childhood, he believes that aptitude cannot be taught.

“One can never be prepared for an aptitude test to score better, we can just increase our experience, build logical reasoning and try to imagine more. To be a good designer, one has to be an avid reader. The more we read the stronger our imagination power gets,” said Harihan who aims to be a product designer.

Son of a Chartered Accountant father and a physiotherapist mother, Hariharan also appeared for JEE Advanced exam but chose design over engineering as he believes it is more “challenging, thought-provoking and self-developmental”.

Not just Hariharan, but his father also chose design thinking as a way to reinvent his career. Vishwaprasanna informed, “My father opted for a course in design and realised that he has been following many practices in his finance business which can be traced down to design thinking. It became part of our discussions, even till date we exchange our thoughts and new concepts in the field.” His father now is a trainer in the domain and conducts workshops to teach others.

Suggesting students who would be appearing for the exam again, he said, “Try to find the logic behind the things around you, for instance, why are trees and flowers arranged the way they are arranged? It will help broaden your horizon. No coaching is useful in the domain if you have the thrust for art in you, the course is for you.”