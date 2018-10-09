UCEED 2019: Online registration starts, here’s how to apply

UCEED 2019: This year, IIT Bombay will conduct the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) examination on January 19, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm at 24 cities across the country UCEED 2019: This year, IIT Bombay will conduct the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) examination on January 19, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm at 24 cities across the country

UCEED 2019: The online registration process for the UCEED 2019 examination has started, the students who want to apply can do so through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, till November 9. This year, IIT Bombay will conduct the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) examination on January 19, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm at 24 cities across the country. The examination is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B Des) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Exam schedule

UCEED is a computer based examination. The duration of the same is three hours. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 20 from 10 am to 1 pm.

UCEED 2019: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website, uceedapp.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Register with your e-mail id

Step 3: Complete your application process

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Paper scheme

— The question paper will be set in English.

— It will carry a total of 300 marks.

— There will be total 3 sections – Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

UCEED 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 9, 2018

Last date to apply online: November 9

Last date to apply online with late fee: November 16

Entrance Examination: January 19, 2019

Result: March 1, 2019.

Cities

The UCEED 2018 will be conducted in 24 cities across India. The places are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulum, Panaji, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vishakhapatnam. Apart from these places, the examination will also be conducted at Dubai.

