UCEED 2019 admit card released, check how to download

UCEED 2019 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has released the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCCED) 2019 the entrance exam to B Design programme at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.

In case there is an error in the information in the admit card, candidates can get it rectified. The last date to request changed in admit card is January 5, 2019. The admit card should have the name of the candidate, registration ID, roll number for UCEED 2019, photograph, signature, examination schedule, examination centre details and instructions to candidates.

UCEED 2019 admit card: Here is how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘admit card download’

Step 3: A new window will open, click on ‘login’

Step 4: Log-in using id and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Download the admit card and take printouts. The exam authority will not allow any candidate to appear for the UCEED 2019 without admit card. The exam will be conducted on January 19, 2019 (Saturday). The three-hour exam will begin from 10 am and will end by 1 pm. The competitive entrance exam will be conducted in 24 cities across India.

Candidates on clearing the UCEED exam will have to apply separately for the B.Des programme and admissions will be based on merit list created thereafter.