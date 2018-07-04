UCEED 2018: First allotment list released at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED 2018: The second allotment will be held on July 11. UCEED 2018: The second allotment will be held on July 11.

UCEED 2018: The first allotment list for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) has been released on the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in on July 4. The candidates who have registered for the same can download the first round list from the website itself. The exam was held for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Acceptance of fresh seat allotment and choice of freeze/ float will be held till July 8, 2018, 11:55 pm. For those exercising freeze option, the final letter of seat allotment will be available for download. The second allotment will be held on July 11 and continue till July 18.

How to exercise the freeze/ float option?

Step 1: Go to the official UCEED 2018 website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link to view candidate’s portal.

Step 3: Login using the required details.

Step 4: Check your allotment status and select the option accordingly.

Of the total 105 seats, in the IIT-Bombay, a total of 30 seats are available while in IIT-Guwahati, there are 45 seats. In IIITDMJ, there are 30 seats for the students.

