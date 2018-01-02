UCEED 2018 exam: Download admit card at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. UCEED is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme.

UCEED 2018: The admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) has been released at the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in. All those candidates who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Details such as the candidate’s name, registration ID, roll number, photograph, examination schedule and centre will be mentioned on the admit card. Results will be declared on February 18.

Exam schedule

UCEED is a test centre based, computer examination. The duration of the same is three hours. This year, it is scheduled to be conducted on January 20 from 10 am to 1:00 pm.

Seats available

Paper scheme

— The question paper will be set in English.

— It will carry a total of 300 marks.

— There will be total 3 sections – Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

Last year, the exam was held on January 22 in 19 cities across the countryTanmay Pathak of Gurgaon had topped the exam with a score of 224. He was followed by Samadrita Sarkar of Visakhapatnam with a score of 191 and Harshit Satija of Rishikesh stood third with a score of 186.

