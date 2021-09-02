scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP Result 2021 declared, know how to check scorecard

Uttarakhand Polytechnic (JEEP) counselling 2021 registration will be started from soon in September 2021. The UBTER will conduct the counselling in various rounds depending upon the availability of seats.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 5:37:35 pm
UBTER Result 2021, UBTER JEEP Result 2021, ubter.in, ubtejeep.co.in, Uttarakhand Polytechnic ResultThe JEEP 20221 was conducted on August 28-29, 2021. File.

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) today declared the Uttarakhand polytechnic result 2021. Uttarakhand Polytechnic is a state level examination, which is also referred to as Uttarakhand Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (JEEP). Candidates can check their scores at ubtejeep.co.in.

This exam is organised for providing admission to students in different polytechnic courses offered by various institutions in Uttarakhand state. Through JEEP exam, students can get admission in engineering, pharmacy, fashion design & other polytechnic courses.

Read |IGNOU extends registration validity of students applied for TEE June 2021

How to check JEEP Result 2021: 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Go through the official website link ubtejeep.co.in
Step 2: A new page will be opened on the screen.
Step 3: Fill your roll number and DOB carefully in the given space.
Step 4: After filling the details, click on the “Show” button.
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Uttarakhand Polytechnic (JEEP) counselling 2021 registration will be started from soon in September 2021. Candidates must apply for the counselling through online mode only. The UBTER will conduct the counselling in various rounds depending upon the availability of seats. The JEEP 20221 was conducted on August 28-29, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement