UBTER Polytechnic JEEP Result 2021 declared, know how to check scorecard

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) today declared the Uttarakhand polytechnic result 2021. Uttarakhand Polytechnic is a state level examination, which is also referred to as Uttarakhand Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (JEEP). Candidates can check their scores at ubtejeep.co.in.

This exam is organised for providing admission to students in different polytechnic courses offered by various institutions in Uttarakhand state. Through JEEP exam, students can get admission in engineering, pharmacy, fashion design & other polytechnic courses.

Read | IGNOU extends registration validity of students applied for TEE June 2021

How to check JEEP Result 2021:

Step 1: Go through the official website link ubtejeep.co.in

Step 2: A new page will be opened on the screen.

Step 3: Fill your roll number and DOB carefully in the given space.

Step 4: After filling the details, click on the “Show” button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Uttarakhand Polytechnic (JEEP) counselling 2021 registration will be started from soon in September 2021. Candidates must apply for the counselling through online mode only. The UBTER will conduct the counselling in various rounds depending upon the availability of seats. The JEEP 20221 was conducted on August 28-29, 2021.