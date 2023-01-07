UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th board exams datesheet released

UBSE Class 10, 12 board datesheet 2023: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) today announced the class 10, 12 board exam datesheet 2023. Candidates can download the exam schedule at the official website – ubse.uk.gov.in

As per the exam schedule, the class 10 board exam will be held between March 17 and April 6. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

Uttarakhand Class 10th, 12th board exams datesheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘examination scheme’ on the right panel

Step 3: On the new page, click on 2023 exam scheme

Step 4: Download the datesheet

The class 12 board exams will begin on March 16 and will conclude on April 6. The exams will be held in single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. The candidates have to reach the exam centre by 9:30 am and the invigilators will distribute the question papers at 9:45 am. Candidates will get 15 minutes of time to read the question paper.