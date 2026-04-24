UBSE UK Board Results 2026: When and where to check Class 10th, 12th results at ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board will announce the UBSE board exam results in a press conference. After that, the scorecards will be available on their official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. (Image: AI Generated)

UBSE UK Board Results 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 25. The UK Board results will be published on the official portals — ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The UBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2026 were conducted across the state from February 21 to March 20, while practical examinations took place between January 16 and February 15 at schools and designated centres.

Students who appeared for the UBSE exams can download their UK Board Class 10, 12 marksheets by entering details such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result websites. To know more about the Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check the IE Education portal.