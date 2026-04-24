UBSE UK Board Results 2026: When and where to check Class 10th, 12th results at ubse.uk.gov.in

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UBSE UK Board Results 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 25. The UK Board results will be published on the official portals — ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The UBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2026 were conducted across the state from February 21 to March 20, while practical examinations took place between January 16 and February 15 at schools and designated centres.
Students who appeared for the UBSE exams can download their UK Board Class 10, 12 marksheets by entering details such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result websites. To know more about the Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check the IE Education portal.
UK Board students will be able to check UBSE Class 10, 12 results on April 25 at 10 am, as confirmed by a senior official to The Indian Express. Students will be able to access their UK Board results on the official UBSE websites: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.
To obtain the UBSE Class 10, 12 scorecards, students will have to click on the Uttarakhand board class 10 or 12 result 2026 link available on the result section of the home page. After that, students must fill in their login details, such as roll number, date of birth, application number, and registration number, and click on submit. Once the UBSE UK board scorecards are visible on the screen, students can download them for future reference.
Students will have to collect the original mark sheet from school authorities later, as the online scorecard is a provisional mark sheet. The mark sheet will contain the personal details of students along with their marks scored in different subjects and a cumulative score.
In the previous academic session, the UBSE held the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, and the UBSE results were officially announced on April 19. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 90.77 per cent last year. In the Class 12 Intermediate examinations, the pass percentage was recorded at 88.20 per cent.