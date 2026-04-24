UBSE UK Board Result 2026 Class 10, 12: How to check & download results at education.indianexpress.com?

Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 25. The UK Board results will be published on the official portals. The results can also be checked at the IE Education portal. The UBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2026 were conducted across the state from February 21 to March 20, while practical examinations took place between January 16 and February 15 at schools and designated centres. Last year, the results for the board exams were announced on April 19 at 11 am.

To know more about the Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check the results at the IE Education portal.

UK Board Class 10th, 12th result: Check result at IE Education

To check the UBSE UK board Class 10th, 12th results from the IE Education, students can follow the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the website — education.indianexpress.com

Step 2: Sign up using your phone number and email ID if you are using it for the first time. Existing users can log in using their email ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the link to the UBSE UK Board exam result.

Step 4: Select the respective board. In this case, you have to select the UBSE UK Board

Step 5: Enter your login credentials.

Step 6: The result will be available via your email ID.

Story continues below this ad

The online marksheet will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained, and school code.

In the previous academic session, the UBSE held the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, and the UBSE results were officially announced on April 19. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 90.77 per cent last year. In the Class 12 Intermediate examinations, the pass percentage was recorded at 88.20 per cent.