UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to check at DigiLocker, official websites

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UBSE UK Board Result 2026 Class 10, 12: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will today declare its Class 10, 12 results. The board took its Class 10 exam between February 23 and March 20, and its Class 12 exam between February 21 and March 20. Candidates can get their results by logging in to the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. In addition to the 2026 annual exams, UBSE will also be announcing the improvement examination (second) results of 2025.
UK Board Result 2026 Live Updates: UBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheet download link
The UK board Class 10, 12 and improvement second exams results will be announced from the Uttarakhand board office in Ramnagar, Nainital. After the result is announced, students will be able to check and download the online result marksheets through the official websites – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. To know more about the Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check the IE Education portal.
Step 1- Go to the official site — ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the link for the following class as required
Step 3- Enter login information, such as registration number and others, as mentioned and fill in the captcha
Step 4- Click on the submit button and download the UBSE 2026 result marksheet
Step 1- Install the DigiLocker app or open it on Google.
Step 2- Those who have an existing account can log in, rest have to create a new account.
Step 3- Enter your Aadhaar and mobile number. A otp will be delivered, enter it.
Step 4- Go to search documents and search for Uttakahand board.
Step 5- Go to the respective class
Step 5- Give the login details as required.
Step 6- The result will appear. Students can save it under the issued documents section in Digilocker.
Candidates are advised to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary in their future.
i) Details information of the candidates.
ii) Stream mentioned (For class 12)qq
iii) Marks for each subject.
iv) Combined marks of all subjects.
v) Status of the result (P/F).
Last year and in 2024, UBSE declared the results for both classes on April 19 and April 30, respectively. In 2023, the results were out on May 25. In 2022, the results were declared on June 6.