UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to check at DigiLocker, official websites

To know more about Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check IE Education portal.

UBSE UK Board Result 2026 Class 10, 12: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will today declare its Class 10, 12 results. The board took its Class 10 exam between February 23 and March 20, and its Class 12 exam between February 21 and March 20. Candidates can get their results by logging in to the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. In addition to the 2026 annual exams, UBSE will also be announcing the improvement examination (second) results of 2025.

UK Board Result 2026 Live Updates: UBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheet download link

The UK board Class 10, 12 and improvement second exams results will be announced from the Uttarakhand board office in Ramnagar, Nainital. After the result is announced, students will be able to check and download the online result marksheets through the official websites – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. To know more about the Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can check the IE Education portal.