Uttarakhand UBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check scorecards

Uttarakhand Board UBSE 12th Result 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 results at 4 pm today, i.e June 6, 2022. All the students who appeared for the class 12 board exam can check their scorecard through the official websites of the UBSE — uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UK board class 12 examinations were conducted from March 28 to April 19, 2022. The examination began from 9 am and continued till 12 pm.

UBSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website – uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Class 12 board result 2022’

Step 3: On the new page, fill the required details like – roll number and date of birth (DOB).

Step 4: Click on the submit and the result will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The official mark sheet will be distributed by the respective schools of the students at a later date.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.56 per cent where girls performed better than boys.

This year, the UK Board was able to conduct offline exams as the coronavirus cases finally decreased across the state. Last year, the authorities had to rely on alternate assessment methods to ensure students’ safety. Students and officials were instructed to strictly adhere to all Covid protocols laid down by the Government of India,this year.

In 2020, nearly 1.19 lakh class 12 and 1.47 lakh class 10 students appeared in the UBSE exams. Of them, as many as and 80.26 per cent and 76.91 per cent respectively have cleared it. In 2016, the respective pass percentages of class 10 and class 12 was 73.47 per cent and 78.41 per cent. In UBSE 2019 results, the pass percentage was 76.43 per cent for class 10 and 80.13 per cent for class 12.