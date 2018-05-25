Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018 Date and Time: UK Board declares result at ubse.uk.gov.in

UBSE 10th, 12th result 2018: Nearly three lakh candidates appeared for their board exams in Uttarakhand. (Representational image) UBSE 10th, 12th result 2018: Nearly three lakh candidates appeared for their board exams in Uttarakhand. (Representational image)

UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2018: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has announced the results for Classes 10 and 12 today, on May 26. A total of 1,49,468 students had appeared for the HSC exam, while the total number of students appeared for the SSC exams was about 1,32,371. The intermediate examinations were held from March 5 to 24, 2018, and the high school examinations were held from March 6 to 24, 2018. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of the board – uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. Last year, the Board had announced the results on May 25. School Education Minister Arvind Pandey released the results this year.

UBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 date and time

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has announced the results for Classes 10 and 12 today at 11 am. The pass percentage for HSC and SSC exams have been lingering between 70 per cent to 75 per cent and it is a major concern for the Uttarakhand Board. The pass percentage has not improved in the last many years. The education department has made several efforts to improve the numbers but all the struggle goes in vain. The UBSE also introduced multiple choice questions this year for the very first time.

Last year, the UK Board exams were held in March and the pass percentage for Class 10 of Uttarakhand board students was 73.67 per cent, while the pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 78.89 per cent.

The Uttarakhand Board is responsible for conducting examinations for the students of class 10 and 12. It is responsible for prescribing courses of instructions and textbooks and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Uttarakhand.

