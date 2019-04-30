UBS student gets highest package of Rs 53 lakh

Twenty-four-old Akash Rai, a student of University Business School Panjab University (UBS), who hails from Ludhiana, has got the highest package in this year’s placement drive of UBS.

According to the final placement report released by UBS on Monday, Rai has been placed in Tolaram group with a package of Rs 53 lakh. Out of 103 UBS students, 99 were placed in different companies.

Rai said, “I dedicate my degree and package to my parents. They have always supported me and never stopped me from doing anything which I desired for. I am thankful to UBS and the faculty who have always done a great job in imparting us quality education. The desire for good placement arose in me when I saw my seniors getting good packages in renowned companies last year.”

The average package of this year’s placement in UBS is Rs 11 lakh with top 10 per cent students in the category of Rs 30 lakh package. UBS has achieved more than 95% placement record in the last few years.

For Rai, who was earlier a student of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, the environment at PU was entirely different from what he had experienced at his college. “My journey at PU was wonderful but it was very different. I experienced more professionalism at UBS. This was entirely different from my college,” he said.

The total number of companies that visited UBS for placements this year is 43 and they include renowned banks and companies like IBM, Tech Mahindra, HSBC, Infosys, HDFC, TVS, ICICI Prudential.

Established in 1995, UBS is one of the largest, self-financed departments of the university.