Two weeks of happiness: Delhi govt plans fest to highlight flagship project

A two-week-long festival to commemorate one year of the Delhi government’s flagship happiness curriculum began Tuesday with activities across all Delhi government schools.

The happiness curriculum was launched in 1,000-plus schools on July 2 last year. It has since become one of the government’s most publicised education initiatives, with governments of different states and regions — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Ladakh, and countries like Afghanistan — expressing interest in it.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the aim of the ‘Happiness Utsav’ is to help articulate benefits of the programme better. “Many people feel good things are happening through these classes, but they are unable to articulate them. During this festival, students can share their experiences in assemblies and through art and debates. The most articulate ones will share their thoughts at the zonal and district levels. On July 31, there will be a finale at Talkatora Stadium, in which these thoughts will be shared,” he said.

Till July 31, ‘happiness assemblies’ will be held every morning across all Delhi government schools for students up to Class VIII, and activities have been allotted for each day. These include panel discussions on themes like “What ensures my happiness?” and “Having compassion for others”; discussions among students on changes they have observed in themselves through the classes; presentation of skits on “What makes you happy?”

Sisodia said invitations to the festival have been sent out to education ministers of every state: “We have already received confirmation that a Japanese delegation will be attending the event…”