Two months on, martyrs’ wall at Dyal Singh College still bare

On November 3 last year, a day before his term ended, former Governing Body (GB) Chairman of Dyal Singh College Amitabh Sinha had inaugurated a ‘martyrs’ wall’ on campus to display photos of “unsung heroes” of the country. He had also announced the installation of a 60-ft motorised Indian flag.

Nearly two months later, the wall lies bare. Nor is there any sign of the flag at the college campus. Sinha had said the names of “unsung heroes” would be collected through a “national appeal for submissions”. To work out the modalities, he had set up a committee. However, not a single meeting of the committee has taken place, The Indian Express has found.

“After the inauguration, there has been no activity on that front. It was done only because Sinha insisted. Not a single name has been put on that wall. He had formed a committee for the same, but not a single meeting has taken place since November,” said a senior college official.

Surajit Dasgupta, a GB member who was made the convenor of the committee also confirmed that no meeting had taken place. “There has been no meeting since the end of Mr Sinha’s tenure. GB members are unable to give time. Based on telephone conversations I’ve had with other members, they said it would be better to wait till a permanent GB chairman is appointed,” he said.

“Once the university appoints a permanent chairman, then matters can move forward. We’ve flagged the issue (of appointing a chairman) to the university. We have not heard from them yet,” said Dasgupta. When asked if there would be any progress on the matter till then, he said “it seems unlikely”.

Sinha did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express. While announcing the decision, Sinha had said it was his “dream” to set up the wall of “unsung heroes” on campus.