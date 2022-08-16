scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Two months into new academic year, BMC school students have no uniforms

Pointing to the procedural delay, BMC Education Officer (Primary), Rajesh Kankal, said, “By this month-end; students should start receiving at least one set of new uniforms. The work order has been issued already.”

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 1:45:08 pm
bmc schools uniformMany children, especially those who are new admissions had no uniforms to wear for The Independence Day programs too on Monday. (File image)

Two months into the new academic year, students at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) are still waiting for their uniforms. Many children, especially those who are new admissions had no uniforms to wear for The Independence Day programs too on Monday.

The BMC Education Department has launched new uniforms for MPS students from this year. However, even as details such as design, material, colour among all are ready; the tendering process has delayed distribution of uniforms. Many schools had to get innovative on Independence Day celebrations, asking students having no uniforms to wear white, with tricolour dupatta or jacket in order to fit-in for the Independence Day celebration.

Read |School textbooks to include stories of brave Indian soldiers, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

“There were so many programs line-up for the 75 years of celebration for Independence Day. We were hoping that all children in one uniform would take us all back to pre-pandemic celebration days. But that was not possible, in absence of uniforms,” shared principal of a school from Dahisar. Adding to this, a school teacher from Ghatkopar spoke, “Students who have been studying in MPS from before have their old uniforms. However, under the mission admission; MPS have over 1lakh new students who do not even have those old uniforms.” While for Independence Day celebrations, the schools asked these children to wear a certain colour of clothes. But on a daily basis, these children are seen wearing their regular clothes to school.

Pointing to the procedural delay, BMC Education Officer (Primary), Rajesh Kankal, said, “By this month-end; students should start receiving at least one set of new uniforms. The work order has been issued already.”

In the new uniform, pants for boys and frocks or ‘salwars’ for girls will be darker in the shade of red. Whereas the shirt will be of cream colour having printed lines of the darker shade. There will be no tie in the new uniform. Before this, the uniform was of blue colour-theme along with a tie.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:45:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Explained

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did he break?

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement