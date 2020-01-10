Two months ahead of boards, PSEB tweaks pass formula

The students will have to secure a total of minimum 33 percent marks in a particular subject and its practical examination. (File) The students will have to secure a total of minimum 33 percent marks in a particular subject and its practical examination. (File)

Two months before it conducts the board examinations for classes 5, 8 and 10, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has tweaked the formula for securing the pass marks. Beginning with the ongoing academic session that ends in March this year, the students will have to secure a total of minimum 33 per cent marks in a particular subject and its practical examination and in the continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) system, PSEB secretary Mohammad Tayyab said.

The PSEB secretary further said that the students will also have to secure a minimum of 20 per cent marks in the written and practical examination of the concerned subject. Meanwhile, the PSEB will, for the first time, conduct the practical test for the English language for classes 8 and 10 and senior secondary classes.

A PSEB official said that the decision was taken to improve the English writing and speaking skills of the students.

The Vice-Chairman of the PSEB, Baldev Sachdeva, said that the test has been named ‘Listening and Speaking Skill Testing’ and it will be held beginning with the ongoing academic session. “Internal evaluation of each test will be made out of 10 marks for matriculation and senior secondary classes under the CCE module and for class 8, the evaluation will be made out of separate 10 marks earmarked for practical,” Sachdeva said.

He further said that the PSEB has uploaded the practice sheets and audio clips for the test on its websitewww.pseb.ac.in. Each test will contain 10 questions out of which 6 shall relate to ‘listening skill’ and four to ‘speaking skill’.

Students will be provided with a practice sheet containing 10 questions out of which students will answer any six on the basis of the audio clip. For the speaking test, students will speak four sentences on the basis of ‘picture and cue words’ provided in practice sheet. Each question will be evaluated for one mark.

