Two Meerut students rusticated for harassing fellow student on bus

Two students of a Meerut college have been rusticated for allegedly harassing and molesting a woman student on a bus during a recent college tour to Agra.

The two students, Amit Singh and Ankur Verma, were named in a complaint by the woman, who alleged that they misbehaved with her after she refused their attempts to force her to wear a “BJP cap”.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday night, the woman had stated, “I went for a college trip to Agra, i was the only single Muslim student out of the 55 students. We had 4 faculty members out of which 2 were male members. The students got drunk and made me their target. They bought some stuff like caps of BJP etc. and they were forcing me to wear that when i refused then they started misbehaving with me…”

According to her tweets, when some friends came to her rescue, the accused misbehaved with them as well. She maintained that she felt “targeted” because of her religion.

The woman also claimed that two male teachers who were on the bus kept “ignoring” the indecent.

About the students, she alleged, “They also pulled my hand, forcing me to dance. They made indecent remarks and made lewd references to my height.”

About the action against Singh and Sharma, a college official said, “We took the case on its merit and immediately rusticated the two accused. One of them happens to be a friend of the victim. But we don’t know what happened. It is hard to confirm the sequence of events, and we can only rely on her testimony.”

The official added, “Teachers were there (accompanying the students on the trip), and other Muslims too. We don’t know (exactly) what happened.”

Additional SP (City) Akhilesh N Singh said, “We have not been notified of any such incident. If any case is notified, we will look into the evidence and take action accordingly.”