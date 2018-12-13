Two Indian teachers shortlisted for $1 million Global Teachers Prize

Two Indian teachers have been shortlisted among the top 50 from around the world for the annual $1-million Global Teacher Prize, UK-based Varkey Foundation announced in London on Thursday. Arti Qanungo, an English teacher at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Shakarpur in Delhi, and Swaroop Rawal, a Life Skills teacher at Lavad Primary School in Gujarat, will compete with 48 other teachers for the prestigious award, to be announced at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai in March.

“Global Teacher Prize acknowledges the efforts and endeavour of teachers and respects them; it gives recognition to the issues I have raised by giving it a global voice,” said Qanungo, who has been recognised for her efforts to ensure children, particularly girls, from poor backgrounds are protected from abuse and neglect and can embrace language studies and grow in confidence.

“Good teachers can help children become good human beings, they can nurture love, wonder, curiosity and imagination. When we teachers share our lives, we can inspire young ones to become more empathetic, loving, caring and perhaps become more responsible beings,” said Rawal, who has reached out to children on the streets and in rural communities with unique teaching methods. She made it to the top 50 for her use of drama in education – an active, learner-centred method, which includes group discussion, brainstorming, debate, games, song, and drawing.

The Indian teachers were shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize 2019 from over 10,000 nominations and applications received from 179 countries around the world. The Prize was set up five years ago by the Varkey Foundation to recognise an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession, as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.

“Congratulations to Arti and Swaroop for reaching the final 50. I hope their stories inspire those looking to enter the teaching profession and highlights the incredible work teachers do all over the world every day,” said Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation and the Global Teacher Prize.

“The Global Teacher Prize, since its launch five years ago, has now inspired over 30 national teacher prizes, which means our ultimate goal of shining a light on great teachers has grown strong national roots, something which is crucial if we’re to return teachers to their rightful position as one of the most respected professions in society,” he said.

The top 50 shortlisted teachers will be narrowed down to 10 finalists by a Prize Committee, with that result announced in February next year. The winner will then be chosen from among the 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy. All 10 finalists will be invited to Dubai for the Awards ceremony at the Global Education and Skills Forum on March 24, 2019.