scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Two Indian students from Augustana University win the 2022 Call for Code Global Challenge

The two Indian students, Deepak Krishnaa Govindarajan and Prana Mohanty, were part of a team of four international students.

Augustana University, Call for Code Global Challenge, Call for Code Global Challenge winnersmembers are Deepak Krishnaa Govindarajan (25) and Prana Mohanty (25) of India, Abemelech Mesfin Belachew of Ethiopia and Manusmriti Budhathoki (24) of Nepal. (File. SOurce: Augustana University)

Two Indian students studying in the US-based Augustana University (AU) have been named grand winners of the fifth annual ‘Call for Code Global Challenge’. The two Indian students, Deepak Krishnaa Govindarajan and Prana Mohanty, were part of a team of four international students.

The team members are Deepak Krishnaa Govindarajan (25) and Prana Mohanty (25) of India, Abemelech Mesfin Belachew of Ethiopia and Manusmriti Budhathoki (24) of Nepal. They developed an app called as ‘GardenMate’, which targets the problem of food waste with a marketplace for excess produce, as well as an educational platform for sustainable garden practices. The aim of this competition was to concentrate on and accelerate sustainability and combat climate change with open source-powered technology.

Majoring in multiple fields, such as business administration, computer science & software engineering, data science, economics, finance and mathematics, the students brought a variety of different skills and perspectives to the table.

“If we can all come together as a society, we can definitely solve this generation’s issues, like global warming,” Govindarajan said. Further, he added, “I feel like Call for Code is making that happen. All the participants, not just the finalists, did something to help sustainability, and that’s what matters.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

According to Mohanty, solving such big problems seems attainable, but we just need to focus on what our team can do about it and do our best. Adding further she said, “And, when everybody does their best, the only outcome that we can see is success. But let’s say that we did not succeed that does not mean we stopped. We are still motivated, so we just keep going until we succeed.”

The winners will now will receive USD $200,000, in addition to help from the Linux Foundation to open source their application and assistance from IBM Ecosystem Partners to deploy their solution.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 12:31:20 pm
Next Story

Active ageing: How these elderly women are proving that ‘age is just a number’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close