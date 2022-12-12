Two Indian students from Augustana University win the 2022 Call for Code Global Challenge

Two Indian students studying in the US-based Augustana University (AU) have been named grand winners of the fifth annual ‘Call for Code Global Challenge’. The two Indian students, Deepak Krishnaa Govindarajan and Prana Mohanty, were part of a team of four international students.

The team members are Deepak Krishnaa Govindarajan (25) and Prana Mohanty (25) of India, Abemelech Mesfin Belachew of Ethiopia and Manusmriti Budhathoki (24) of Nepal. They developed an app called as ‘GardenMate’, which targets the problem of food waste with a marketplace for excess produce, as well as an educational platform for sustainable garden practices. The aim of this competition was to concentrate on and accelerate sustainability and combat climate change with open source-powered technology.



Majoring in multiple fields, such as business administration, computer science & software engineering, data science, economics, finance and mathematics, the students brought a variety of different skills and perspectives to the table.

“If we can all come together as a society, we can definitely solve this generation’s issues, like global warming,” Govindarajan said. Further, he added, “I feel like Call for Code is making that happen. All the participants, not just the finalists, did something to help sustainability, and that’s what matters.”

According to Mohanty, solving such big problems seems attainable, but we just need to focus on what our team can do about it and do our best. Adding further she said, “And, when everybody does their best, the only outcome that we can see is success. But let’s say that we did not succeed that does not mean we stopped. We are still motivated, so we just keep going until we succeed.”

The winners will now will receive USD $200,000, in addition to help from the Linux Foundation to open source their application and assistance from IBM Ecosystem Partners to deploy their solution.