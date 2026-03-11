Two HSSLC Meghalaya board exams postponed in violence-hit West Garo Hills

The HSSLC examinations, scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology), stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. (Representative image/ Express photo)

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has postponed two of its class 12 exams in the West Garo Hills district, where clashes broke out between tribal and non-tribal groups over the nomination process for local council polls, an official said.

The music and anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), scheduled for March 11 and 12, were postponed, he said.

The examinations in the remaining districts of the state will continue as per schedule.

“The HSSLC examinations, scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology), stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same shall be rescheduled for some other dates to be notified later,” Meghalaya Board of School Education’s Director Accreditation and Controller of Examinations TR Laloo said.